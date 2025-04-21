Kim Soo-Hyun is going through a major turmoil as his personal life has been exposed in public, which has also hampered his professional world. For those who don’t know, we are talking about his dating scandal with the late actress, Kim Sae-Ron. After her death, her family members claimed that the actor dated her when she was a minor and also blamed him for her demise.

They even accused him of harassing and grooming her. This situation stripped him of his ongoing drama and cost him his endorsement deals as any brands terminated their contracts. However, Soo-Hyun was spotted in the CHOEAEDOL Celeb ad in a viral X (previously known as Twitter) post. This left netizens disgusted and sparked online outrage. Many people have taken X by storm and shared their opinion on why the actor’s face is still being shown.

Kim Soo-Hyun’s face in the CHOEAEDOL Celeb ad was reportedly spotted at one of the exits of Hongdae Station in Seoul. CHOEAEDOL Celeb is a platform that allows fans to vote for their favorite K-pop stars, actors, and idols and crowdfund to have banners and ads about them. These ads are generally organized during their comebacks, K-drama releases, or even birthdays. However, the fact that the fans chose Soo-Hyun amid his ongoing controversy left several netizens angered. Many Koreans called out the platform and the people who chose the Queen of Tears actor.

홍대역 3번츨구 최애돌 셀럽 광고에 김수현이 걸려 있다는 제보를 받음 진심 뭐하세요?? pic.twitter.com/toEGSVz80m — 맛스터 (@masterofjgp) April 19, 2025

One took to X and wrote on the viral post, “What a national embarrassment… Hongdae has a lot of foot traffic from foreigners, especially… Why are they doing this… Foreigners might see it and go, “Oh, Kim Soo Hyun is up there… wasn’t he accused of a crime? What’s wrong with Korea?” Wouldn’t they think that way? People who like Korea would definitely know about this kind of issue… It even made BBC News… Why… just why… are we so lenient??”

Another commented, “Isn’t this the kind of thing that should be decided by a vote? There are too many people going crazy over men. And seriously, shouldn’t they take the ad down themselves? What’s up with platforms still running it?”

나라망신이다 ㅠㅠ

홍대는 외국인들 유동인구 특히 많자너..

왜 저러는거여..ㅠㅠ

외국인들이 오우 김수현이 걸려있다니..범죄자라고 하지 않았나?한국 왜이래??

이러지 않겠냐구..한국 좋아하면 이런 이슈도 분명 알텐데.. bbc뉴스에도 기사났더만..왜…어째서…이리 관대한지??… https://t.co/kIJcgYWqo8 — 오리는 죄가 없다 (@ori_no_sin) April 19, 2025

이런거 투표로 거는거 아냐?

뉴스 나기 전에 투표 받은거라면… 이해가 되긴 하는데

그래도 올리기 전에 검토하고 2위를 올리든 했어야지 ㅅㅂ https://t.co/jOvWXDiE7J — 깜쟝콩 (@Blackbean_232) April 19, 2025

While the negative remarks surfaced everywhere, some fans came to Kim Soo-Hyun’s support and defended the actor. Some claimed that he is innocent until proven guilty in court, while others pointed out that his global fame is the reason behind this ad. The heated debate continued between the people who believe in boycotting Soo-Hyun and the ones who are supporting the actor. What do you think?

