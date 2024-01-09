South Korean actor Kang Kyung-joon leaves social media after landing in trouble for allegedly having an affair with a married woman. The actor is married to the star of his popular show Flowers of Revenge, co-star Jang Shin-young, who got sued for millions of dollars around two weeks back by the woman’s husband. Meanwhile, his former agency, K-Star Global Entertainment, decided to address the controversy, which has also impacted the future of Kyung-joon in the company. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, the Welcome to Waikiki actor’s private messages with the married woman were released publicly, leading to the entire fiasco. He and Shin-young have been married since 2018, and amid the adultery allegations, they both reportedly took a break from social media and stopped posting on them. Still, the actor went one step ahead and seemingly deleted his account on Instagram.

Kang Kyung-joon’s Instagram page read unavailable per the Hindustan Times’ report. In December 2023, he was sued for 50 million won, or an estimated amount of $38,131, in damages over his alleged affair. His former agency, K-Star Global Entertainment, has finally broken its silence over the scandal, and a representative told Naver News via Soompi, “We attempted to verify the content of the article that was released in the morning internally within the company. However, as it pertains to the actor’s private life, it seems there is no part that the agency can provide a response to.”

The media outlet also mentioned, “Kang Kyung-joon’s exclusive contract with us expired in October of last year. While supporting him during his activities for KBS2’s The Return of Superman, we were in discussions about extending his exclusive contract. However, due to the recent incident, we decided to suspend discussions on the extension of his exclusive contract until the incident is resolved. We apologize for causing controversy.”

Amidst all the controversies, Kang Kyung-joon’s old statements about dating a woman who already had a boyfriend have resurfaced. According to a Koreaboo report, in 2007, he appeared on a variety show, sharing the story while revealing that he had a girlfriend.

He was dating the woman he met at a ski resort during that appearance. As per him, that girl had a boyfriend who approached him after recognizing the actor. Kyung-joon revealed that he was curious about how she looked beneath her goggles, and she was pretty. He then added, “After taking her home, I missed her so much that I went back and called her. She came back out. I knew that I shouldn’t do it, but I was so happy. I suddenly kissed her, and she didn’t mind. She then decided to break up with her boyfriend as they were going through a rough patch.”

The Return of Superman actor Kang Kyung-joon and Jang Shin Young have two sons. Meanwhile, reacting to the news of the lawsuit against him, Kyung Joon said he had no idea why this was happening and mentioned that he hadn’t received any summons. The Korean star also claimed it to be some misunderstanding.

