American rapper and singer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, popularly known as Diddy, has been accused of r*pe and physical Abuse by his former girlfriend Cassie. The 54-year-old is a reputed personality in the music world, and these allegations have taken the industry and social media by storm. Keep scrolling to know more in detail.

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie’s real name is Cassandra Ventura, and she has many talents. Ventura is a singer, model, actress, and dancer. The couple began dating around 2007 and went their separate ways in 2018. Cassie married Alex Fine in 2019. Throughout their relationship, Cassandra and Sean had lots of ups and downs, but as per the singer/actress’s latest claims, the music mogul abused her for years.

Cassie recently filed a lawsuit against Sean’ Diddy’ Combs and revealed that she is now prepared to share her story of Abuse with everyone. In a statement to NBC News, the actress explained that since the New York Adult Survivors Act is about to expire, she had to make her case before that. Ventura said that after years of silence, she was ready to tell her story and speak up. She was allegedly beaten, stomped, and kicked, as per her lawsuit claims.

Cassie revealed to Page Six that Sean Diddy Combs allegedly gave her drugs and forced her to have s*x with male pr*stitutes while filming them. The R&B singer also mentioned that she was only 19 years old at the time. She signed a contract with Diddy’s Bad Boys record label, and as a result, she was allegedly forced to be in a relationship with him. But with time, she grew desperate and wanted to break free from it, which finally happened in 2018.

The lawsuit states, “Over the years that Mr. Combs abused Ms. Ventura physically and s*xually; she again and again tried to escape his tight hold over her life; every time she hid, Mr. Combs’s vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for Mr. Combs’s companies implored her to return to him. Many went as far as to explicitly state that her failure to return to Mr. Combs would hinder her success in the entertainment industry.”

It also revealed an incident in 2018 when they finally parted ways. As per that, Sean Diddy Combs broke into her house and s*xually assaulted her, and in another incident when he was called for dinner by Cassie, he again forced himself on her. The R&B songstress explained that it would take a lifetime for her to get over the trauma.

Meanwhile, Sean Diddy Combs’ lawyer denied all of Cassie’s allegations and accused her of consistently demanding $30 million from Sean. The attorney further revealed she blackmailed Diddy and threatened to allegedly expose him by writing a book on their relationship. Diddy ignored her, so Cassie resorted to filing a lawsuit against him, accusing their client’s reputation.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jenna Ortega (21) Blasts Hollywood’s Unrealistic Beauty Standards; Courteney Cox To Charlize Theron – 5 Actresses Who Previously Slammed The Industry!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News