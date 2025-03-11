Lee Sungjong, known mononymously as Sungjong, a member of the boy band INFINITE, has won a lawsuit against his former agency. Last year, he filed a civil lawsuit against SPK Entertainment over unpaid settlements. The lawsuit has finally been concluded, with the K-pop idol emerging victorious, as the court ordered the agency to pay him the settlement amount along with interest. Following the news, INFINITE fans are celebrating on social media.

According to JTBC News on March 11, the court ruled that the defendant, which is SPK Entertainment has to pay the plaintiff (Lee Sungjong) the settlement amount. It will also include an annual interest rate of 6% from April 21, 2023 to February 28, 2025. Additionally, a 12% thereafter will also be added until the full payment is made.

This news comes almost a year after he initially filed the lawsuit. Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the day as Sungjong embarks on a new beginning, wrapping up all the disputes he had with his former agency.

For the unversed, it all began in August 2022 when Sungjong signed an exclusive contract with SPK Entertainment. He appeared in broadcast appearances and fan meetings and also released albums with the agency. However, he didn’t receive the remuneration as discussed or even necessary support from them. The INFINITE member then sent out a demand letter and requested corrective actions for breach of the contract. However, SPK Entertainment refrained from responding.

The continued lack of communication made the situation difficult for the K-pop idol, who officially notified the agency of the contract termination last year.

As an added process, an injunction was filed, leading to a compulsory mediation. Sungjong’s contract with SPK Entertainment was finally suspended, and he was granted contractual freedom.

Subsequently, the singer also filed a lawsuit seeking settlement for his various activities he engaged in during his time with the agency for two years. It included his earning with INFINITE, and solo projects like YouTube appearances, Japanese fan meetings. Almost a year later, Sungjong won the lawsuit on February 28, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee seong jong_infinite💐 (@ssongjjong.ifnt)

Lee Sungjong is a popular K-pop idol who made his debut as a vocalist for the boy band INFINITE in 2010. He was also introduced as a member of the INFINITE F, along with bandmates Sungyeol and L. After leaving Woollim Entertainment in 2022, Sungjong signed with SPK, embarking on his solo music career. On March 13, he made his solo debut with his first single album, The One. Prior to that, he held his first solo fan meeting, HALLO-CON, and one Taiwan event that helped him expand his horizon.

On the work front, Lee Sungjong was recently seen in his band INFINITE’s eight mini album LIKE INFINITE. It was released on March 6 accompanied by the lead track Dangerous. Now, he is gearing for the group’s encore concerts in Seoul. They will perform as part of their 15th anniversary tour LIMITED EDITION. It will be held on April 12 and 13 at the INSPIRE ARENA, Incheon.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

