Crash Landing On You is surely one of the most iconic K-dramas of all time. The show starred Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin and created quite a stir among the audience as it received positive reviews. The show even broke records with its viewership rating across South Korea. While many were impressed with the show, some also found that the military services were highly romanticized. Three North Korean defectors also reacted to the show. Scroll down to learn what they said about it.

The show follows the story of Ye-jin’s Se-ri, a South Korean heiress who accidentally crosses the border after getting stuck in a tornado. She lands in North Korea and meets the soft-hearted Army Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok.

Jeong-hyeok and his few military colleagues plot out a plan to help Se-ri return to her country without coming into the knowledge of the military. They succeed in doing so, but some drama follows them, and Jeong-hyeok and his military men end up visiting Se-ri in South Korea. Throughout her time in North Korea, Se-ri makes warm relations with her neighbors and realizes that even her enemy country has kind-hearted people.

Kang Ha-na, a North Korean defector who fled her country, spent a few years in China and finally found her soulmate in a South Korean military man, once reacted to the show. In an interview with The Washington Post, Kang revealed that it is possible for a North Korean man to go above and beyond for his South Korean lover as she did the same herself. She added that although her life was filled with “hardships” before she fled her country, it was not just “suffering.” She felt good to see how the show portrayed some kind-hearted people from the North. She said, “There are real people living in the country, and all kinds of things happen there. What I liked about this series is that it showed different kinds of people living in North Korea.”However, Kang added that, unlike Se-ri’s neighbors, the society is not as helpful as it was a long time ago due to their economic conditions.

Another defector, Kim Geum-hyok, who also served as an advisor for Crash Landing On You, talked about the status of people living in North Korea’s capital city, Pyongyang. Kim said that the people in Pyongyang, who can afford to send their children abroad for studies, are a bit of a show-off and try to add English words in their conversations.

Reacting to Ri Jeong-hyeok and his supportive military men in Crash Landing On You, Jung Ha-neul, another defector, recalled his time as an army guard. Jung revealed that he was happy to see how the show also featured innocent and kind-hearted people living in the North. However, Jung added that he did not have one happy memory from the time he was stationed as an army guard. One thing that he could relate to was the soldiers’ reaction when they first arrived in South Korea and he said, “When the soldiers first come to Seoul in the show, the sense of surprise and marvel they feel is real.” “The burgers I tasted for the first time in Seoul were amazing.”

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin starrer Crash Landing On You is currently available on Netflix.

