Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Till now, we have announced the winners of a total of 8 categories of Bollywood polls, and today, the results of the next four categories will be declared. Before we announce the entire list, let us tease you by informing you that John Abraham has managed to score a victory as the Best Villain among his contemporaries. Keep reading to know more!

In the first four categories of Bollywood polls, the magic of Shah Rukh Khan’s films was clearly seen. Be it Pathaan, Jawan, or even Dunki, every single SRK release dominated the list of winners, directly or indirectly. Today is no different, as two winners belong to Jawan, and one is from Pathaan.

For the unversed, we’ll be sharing the results in multiple lots, and this is the third one to drop. After these four, we’ll share the results of the remaining categories in numerous articles. Click here to see the results of the previous four categories.

Best Dance Track:

Zinda Banda from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has emerged victorious here with 38% votes on the Twitter poll. The second spot is also grabbed by Jawan’s song, and that’s Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Zinda Banda (Jawan) – 38%

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya (Jawan) – 36%

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) – 16%

What Jhumka? (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) – 10%

Best Villain:

John Abraham has scored a dominating victory in this category for his evil portrayal in Pathaan. With 63% votes, John beats Animal’s Bobby Deol.

John Abraham (Pathaan) – 63%

Bobby Deol (Animal) – 20%

Vijay Sethupathi (Jawan) – 16%

Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Mission Raniganj) – 2%

Best Debut:

12th Fail’s Medha Shankar has turned out to be a giant killer here as she defeated Nayanthara, who marked her Bollywood debut with Jawan. Medha fetched 45% votes.

Medha Shankar (12th Fail) – 45%

Nayanthara (Jawan) – 39%

Suhana Khan (Archies) – 13%

Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey) – 3%

Best Production Design:

Jawan is the clear winner in this category, with a massive 61% vote share in the Twitter poll. Animal is in the second spot.

Jawan – 61%

Animal – 17%

Pathaan – 16%

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 6%

