Koimoi Audience Poll: While the heroes/superstars always take away the major limelight, it’s good to see that true actors, who always keep challenging themselves by experimenting, are getting more appreciated. Today, even we’ll honor them by discussing the ‘Best Actor With A Difference (Male)’ in the web series category. The nomination list includes Vijay Sethupathi from Farzi, Gagan Dev Riar from Scam 2003, and two others.

Before we get started, let us inform you we have shortlisted the four best nominees for the category, and the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite by clicking on one of the options in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the article.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Actor With A Difference (Male – Web Series) of 2023 category:

Vijay Sethupathi (Farzi):

Vijay Sethupathi gets into any character with ease, and watching his performance is always a treat. Vijay, as Michael, is effortless and his body language feels so natural. Just like every time, he finds quirks in Michael, too, and sells it pretty well. There’s one scene where he blackmails a minister, which clearly shows his range in acting.

Aparshakti Khurana (Jubilee):

Aparshakti Khurana has come a long way in his acting career, and Jubilee is a major milestone for him. He delivers his career-best act as Binod Das aka Madan Kumar. In the past, he has mostly been in comic roles, but here, he pulls off a grey-shaded and intense character with ease.

Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003):

Pratik Gandhi, as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992, set the bar too high for the actors to follow in the Scam series, but Gagan Dev Riar makes his own space with Scam 2003. As Abdul Karim Telgi, Gagan looks convincing and has very well pulled off varied emotions. You can feel him being arrogant and helpless even when he doesn’t utter a word.

Babil Khan (The Railway Men):

Nepotism won’t be a problem if we get actors like Babil Khan! The son of a legendary actor, Irrfan Khan, is proving that he can create his own legacy, and there’s no need to compare him with his late father. With Qala, Babil already showed us how well he has evolved as an actor, and as Imad in The Railway Men, he rises further with his subtle act.

Here’s the poll:



Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Pathaan’s John Abraham To 12th Fail’s Medha Shankar – Know About The Winners Of Best Villain, Best Debut & 2 More Categories!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News