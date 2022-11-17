Zoe Kazan Opens Up On Working In 'She Said': “The Thing That’s Most Meaningful To Me Is Watching These Two Women..."

There are some stories which have the power to start a revolution across the world. Universal Pictures’ (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) upcoming movie, She Said is an apt example for films that transcend the idea of entertainment and shakes the world with a story based on real life. The movie is a biographical drama based on the experiences of journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey from the New York Times. She Said sheds light on the history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women by the infamous producer, Harvey Weinstein. The movie stars actresses like Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in the lead roles.

According to the stars of She Said, the opportunity to be a part of this film had significance beyond their work as actors and storytellers. “The thing that’s most meaningful to me is watching these two women, Jodi and Megan, work so diligently, with such iron-clad standards, to craft a story that is airtight—a story that no one can question—to support these women whom they had asked to come forward. Getting to see that happen, to see how that gets built, bit by bit and with great leaps of faith, to see the bravery of the survivors who are coming forward and what that costs them to come forward and what that gives them to come forward, that was all tremendously meaningful to me. It extends far past Hollywood,”said Zoe Kazan.

Carey Mulligan, who plays Megan Twohey, was moved by the collective courage it required to make this story a reality. “It’s inspiring to see women being so heroic and putting themselves on the line. This film is full of examples of those heroic moments, which makes it a story worth telling.”

Directed by Maria Schrader and Produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, distributed by Universal Pictures, She Said will arrive at your nearest theatres on November 18, 2022.

