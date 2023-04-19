Zack Snyder is considered to be the architect of the DC Extended Universe that was envisioned when Justice League was released. However, there were many complications during the executions of the movie, and even the studios interfered. As the Snyder Verse was discarded by the DC, many netizens are still yet to get over the fact that there will be no movies from the iconic director. Recently, the director has recently shared why Warner Bros wanted to make the movie a bit funny.

The superhero fandom does admire what Zack Snyder brought to the world. However, the projects did not go as it was planned in the DCEU. The entire franchise has to go through criticism. Recently, Snyder described his struggles with production for Justice League, which came from his disagreements with Warner Bros.

During a conversation with Avengers: Endgame director, The Russo Brothers, on the Pizza Film School podcast, Zack Snyder broke the silence on Warner Bros. wanting to make Justice League to be a bit funnier. The director says he “preserved some of the more intense stuff” hoping Warner Bros. would keep the tone of his movie intact.

“And I would say that ‘Justice League,’ my cut of ‘Justice League,’ is a sort of in-between. I always preserved some of the more intense stuff that I shot anyway. I thought they would, in retrospect, they would maybe want making sure I, of course, had what was on the page,” said Zack Snyder.

Later in the conversation, the Justice League director admitted he and his co-writer Chris Terrio were “not awesome joke writers”. They highlighted Ezra Miller’s work as the Flash as they thought he would be “a little irreverent and not quite understanding” while also being in awe of the more prominent Justice League heroes like Superman and Batman.

Moving forward, the new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that new DCU movies would use a different tone for its upcoming projects. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

