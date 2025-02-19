Yes, he knew the Malaysian financier wanted for his role in the 1MDB scandal. Low’s alleged $4.5 billion money-laundering operation involving Malaysia’s state investment fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad, led to global investigations — and Leonardo DiCaprio was swept up in it all.

According to FBI interviews obtained by Bloomberg, DiCaprio admitted to having a close relationship with Low, saying, “I was working for him … and that business also translates into being social. And so we saw each other more, and there was more interaction.”

It wasn’t a movie set that brought DiCaprio and Low together, but a nightclub in 2010. A random encounter turned into more than just small talk over drinks. The duo started brainstorming big business ideas, like a mega-fund for filmmaking and an eco-friendly resort in Belize.

Low, clearly with deep pockets, didn’t stop there — he also backed The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), DiCaprio’s Oscar-nominated film. And the gifts? Outrageous. A $600,000 Marlon Brando Oscar statue and a $9 million Jean-Michel Basquiat painting were just the start. It seems Low was a serious fan — and not just of DiCaprio’s acting chops.

Now, let’s talk about the real mess: the 1MDB scandal. Established in 2009 by then-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, the fund was supposed to boost the country’s economy. Instead, it became a money pit where billions were allegedly funneled off by corrupt officials for personal gain. The whole stuff went public in 2015, sparking international investigations into fraud, embezzlement, and money laundering.

The scandal resulted in the conviction of Najib Razak in 2020 for misappropriating funds, and it left Malaysia’s political system reeling. Worse, it tanked investor confidence, making the 1MDB disaster one of the biggest financial scandals in history — all linked back to Low’s dirty dealings.

So why was DiCaprio sitting down with the FBI? While the actor wasn’t accused of any crime, his relationship with Low had investigators interested. DiCaprio’s open acknowledgment of working with and socializing with Low gave the FBI some juicy info on Low’s activities. It wasn’t exactly what you’d expect from a Hollywood star, but the scandal was anything but typical.

DiCaprio’s connection to Low placed him in the midst of a global investigation into financial corruption and deceit. His admitted involvement in Low’s business dealings — as well as the lavish gifts he received — made him a key figure in understanding the full scope of the 1MDB scandal.

So while DiCaprio’s role in J. Edgar may’ve involved playing a powerful FBI director, his real-life run-in with the feds was a reminder that even the biggest stars can get tangled up in shady dealings. And as the 1MDB investigation continues, DiCaprio’s part in it remains a weird footnote in both his career and the global pursuit of justice.

