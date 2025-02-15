One of the biggest Hollywood stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, enjoys a massive fandom across the globe. He has worked on many prestigious projects and won millions of hearts with his performances in films like Titanic, Inception, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and others. With his growing fame, the actor has earned a lot of love and admiration from his fans. However, he has also had many weird interactions with them. One of them was when he was confused with other actors.

During an interview while promoting his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Leo and his co-stars, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, were asked whether they had ever gotten confused with any other actors. To this, every one of them agreed and revealed something that you might not have known about them. Scroll ahead.

Leonardo DiCaprio shared, “I get Matt Damon.” To this, Brad Pitt interrupted and admitted that he also got confused with Matt often by his fans. He further continued, “I would get Val Kilmer. They used to come to me a lot and tell me they loved my performance. And I would go, ‘Yeah, thank you’.”

Amid this whole conversation, Leonardo DiCaprio went ahead to share, “I may have gotten a Brad Pitt once.” To this, when Margot Robbie added, “You can’t be mad about that,” Leo said, “I can’t be mad about any of them.” After the actors revealed their answers, Robbie shared her part of the story. She explained, “Someone came up a few weeks ago as I was eating a burger at Apple Pan. And then they’re like, ‘I loved you in Sex Education. That show was so cool, and we started watching it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I am so sorry, it’s not me’.”

Brad Pitt then added how he has even signed autographs for his fans in the name of other actors. He said, “I’ve actually signed autographs as Matt.” To this, Margot Robbie joked, “Yeah, that’s nice. Why ruin their day, why ruin the moment?”

Brad, Leo, and Margot shared amazing on-screen and off-screen chemistry during their film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. So much so that reports were speculating the two actors swooning over the Barbie actress to get her attention. However, later, it was clarified that those news reports were false allegations and nothing else.

Later on, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie worked together on Babylon, and before Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot worked on Wolf of Wall Street.

This is not the first time these celebs have talked about getting confused as other actors. In many instances, a lot of Hollywood actors opened up about fans mixing them with someone else from the industry. But did you know about Leo’s interaction? Let us know.

