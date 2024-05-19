Clifton Williams, a 50-year-old homeless man, was identified as the assailant who punched “Boardwalk Empire” actor Steve Buscemi in broad daylight on May 8, 2024. As previously reported, the actor was randomly attacked while walking on Third Avenue in Kips Bay.

Williams is accused of casually walking up to the actor Steve Buscemi before punching him in an unprovoked attack that left the Fargo star with a bleeding eye, swelling, bruising, and substantial pain. He was arrested on Friday, May 17.

According to the New York Post, Williams, who has been in NYC for less than a month, is also accused of allegedly attacking a 22-year-old Asian man ten minutes before slugging the actor.

NYPD says 50-year-old Clifton Williams randomly punched actor Steve Buscemi in the face in Kips Bay. He is homeless. Allegedly punched 22-year-old man 10 mins before slugging Buscemi about 10 blocks away. Buscemi suffered bruising, swelling, bleeding to his left eye. pic.twitter.com/Dn1TGBvDlA — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 17, 2024

Per the outlet, during the proceeding in Manhattan Criminal Court, Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Barry revealed Clifton Williams has a “significant criminal history” in both Kentucky and Florida, including assaults.

According to the criminal complaint cited by the Post, the NYPD identified the suspect from surveillance footage near the scene. Police were reportedly scouring the city for the suspect, including at a Brooklyn homeless shelter believed to be his last known location. Williams reportedly confessed to the crimes after cops tracked him down in the city.

The suspect was reportedly charged with a felony count of second-degree assault on Steve Buscemi. He also faces a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly attacking a 22-year-old Asian man. Williams is reportedly being held in Rikers Island jail on a $150,000 bond.

While the motive for the crime was unclear, the recent incident is part of the uptick in a spate of random attacks plaguing the city. Several celebrities, including Reality star Bethenny Frankel, alleged they were randomly attacked while walking the streets of NYC.

Must Read: ‘The Boys’ Season 4: Where Does Gen V Fit On The Timeline?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News