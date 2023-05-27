Popular Hollywood IT couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been going strong even after Jada admitted that she had cheated on Will with August Alsina. Apparently, Will refused to let go of his wife, even after being an unfaithful partner. And since then, their love life has been an open book.

However, did you know when Will and Jada were dating each other, Smith wanted to introduce her to his grandmother but pulled a rather embarrassing prank on Jada? Yes, that’s right, and today we brought you that throwback story. Keep scrolling to find it out!

Will Smith released his autobiography Will in 2021, where he mentioned how the first meeting went between Jada Pinkett Smith and his grandmother, Gigi. Apparently, Jada had flown to California to meet his grandma; however, Will had planned to play a prank on her. He had decided to play Jada’s one of the scenes from her film Jason’s Lyric, where she can be seen doing a love-making scene. He wrote, “The film is a beautiful love story between Lyric, played by Jada, and Jason, played by Allen Payne. At sixty-three minutes into Jason’s Lyric, Jada has a graphic love scene that has become one of the most iconic love scenes in African American cinema.”

Will Smith then further added, “So when Jada said she was leaving her house in fifteen minutes, to take the forty-four-minute drive to my place, I pushed play on Jason’s Lyric, and Gigi started watching.”

When Jada saw that her steamy s*x scene was being played in front of his grandma, she was left embarrassed. Will shared, “Jada freezes. She looks at Gigi, then to the screen. Back to Gigi. Horrified. Then to me. Back to the screen. To Gigi. To me.”

He then explained how his grandmother reacted to it and penned, “Gigi sits back on the couch, folds her arms, and says, ‘When I was young, people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make movies.”

Later, Will Smith had shared that he was very excited when Jada Pinkett Smith met his grandmother. However, did you know that Will had pulled this prank on his wife? Let us know.

