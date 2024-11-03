In a candid video interview with Extra, Tom Holland opened up about stepping away from acting for a year, revealing the demanding nature of his role in the Apple TV+ crime thriller The Crowded Room. The series, which premiered on June 9, showcased Holland as Danny Sullivan, a character tangled in a real-life shooting incident at Rockefeller Center in 1979. Drawing inspiration from Billy Milligan, who was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, the show took Holland on an emotional rollercoaster he never anticipated.

“It was a tough time, for sure,” Holland reflected, recalling the weight of the production. Diving deep into unfamiliar emotional territory, he faced pressures as an actor and a producer. “We were exploring certain emotions that I have never experienced before,” he admitted, highlighting the intense dual role. Balancing the demands of his character with the everyday challenges of production pushed him to his limits.

“I’m no stranger to hard work,” Holland said, embodying the work ethic that has driven his career since he started acting at age 11. But as he candidly put it, “Then again, the show did break me.” Feeling overwhelmed, Holland found solace in a brief escape to Mexico, where he spent a week on the beach, soaking in the sun and laying low. “There did come a time where I needed a break,” he confessed, marking a turning point in his journey.

But it wasn’t just the physical exhaustion that took its toll. Holland revealed that the emotional strain led to a “bit of a meltdown” at home. “I remember thinking, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character,’” he shared. It was a moment of vulnerability that underscored how deeply he was affected by his role. Thankfully, he chose not to act on that impulse while mid-shoot.

Through this turbulent period, The Spider-Man actor emerged with newfound insights about his mental health. He confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he had been sober for over a year, crediting the production with shifting his perspective. “Learning about mental health and the power of it…has been so informative to my own life,” he noted, emphasizing how discussions with psychiatrists regarding his character’s struggles helped him recognize personal triggers, like the stress of social media.

The Crowded Room was not just another project for Holland; it became a pivotal chapter in his life. Starring alongside Amanda Seyfried and others, he transformed into a character with severe mental health issues. As he navigated the role’s challenges, he grew more aware of his own emotions and their impact on his life.

This wasn’t the first time Holland had prioritized his mental well-being. In the past, he announced his decision to step back from social media, citing its detrimental effects on his mental health. Even a year before this interview, he pondered quitting acting to explore new opportunities.

Ultimately, Tom Holland’s journey through The Crowded Room was more than a mere acting experience; it was a profoundly transformative period. His decision to take a year off was a bold step towards self-care, allowing him to recharge and reflect on his career. As Holland put it, “I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain,” signaling a hopeful outlook for his return to the screen.

