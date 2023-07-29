Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt were once the most successful and famous couple in Hollywood, who enjoyed a massive fan following. Their fans fondly called them ‘Brangelina’, and the ex-couple shares six beautiful children who have grown up and taken over the best genes from their mum and dad. Today, we bring you a throwback to when their daughter Shiloh Pitt broke the internet with her awesome dance moves, making her the biggest star kid in the world, and netizens couldn’t stop praising Jolie for not forcing her to get into the acting business. Scroll below to watch the video.

For those who don’t know, the ex-couple shares three biological children and three adopted kids, and they all, indeed, make a good-looking family. Shiloh is 17 and is often spotted with mum Jolie and her siblings on city strolls.

Now talking about her viral dance video, in 2022, Shiloh Pitt shook a leg on Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas’, which went massively viral online. While we know that she has taken over the best genes from mum Angelina Jolie and dad Brad Pitt, her dance video surprised everyone.

A YouTube channel titled ‘Mirrored’ shared her dancing video on the platform; take a look at it below:

Shiloh Pitt has got the moves!

Reacting to her video on the platform, a user commented, “Shiloh has massively improved I’m so proud of her. As a dancer I’m so glad she was allowed to follow her passion and her mother didn’t force her to act. Not many celebrity’s children who enjoy actual dance and not that tik tok shit. Once again so proud of her.”

Another user commented, “for someone that is a daughter of an a-list celebrity THAT dancing skills is already impressive! It’s not pro-level unlike the rest of the dancers in the video who spends most of their life dancing but we can also see that she has potential. We all know that even the life of a celebrity’s kid is pretty busy too so we never really know what other things shiloh does since her life is very private. Angelina has always been supportive of her kids and i really love that for her she’s one of the few celebrities who actually gives a shit and cares for their children.”

A third commented, “Sharp, super sharp. Give it a few more years and she’ll be a world-class performer.”

What are your thoughts on last year’s viral dancing video of Shiloh Pitt? Tell us in the space below.

