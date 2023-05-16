Nicole Kidman is well known as one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood. She has consistently ranked among the world’s highest-paid actresses. While she is a talented actress, she once left her fans in shock when she bared to go n*ked for the hit Tv series Big Little Lies.

In the series, 55-year-old Nicole plays Celeste Wright, who is trapped in an abusive relationship with her husband Perry, who Alexander Skarsgard plays. She was left seriously affected after shooting the disturbing scenes and even threw a rock through her window following a fit of rage.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole Kidman spoke about how the series Big Little Lies made her feel. She explained, “I went home, and I threw a rock through a glass door. I was obviously holding all that rage at what had been done.”

Reese Witherspoon, who also played an important role in the TV series, recalled the incident, adding: “We were staying at a hotel, and she called me, and she says: ‘I’ve just done the craziest thing.’ She got home from work, and she had one of these horrible scenes, and she goes: ‘I couldn’t get into my hotel room, so I threw a rock through the window.’ And she goes: ‘I don’t do stuff like that.’”

Detailing one particular scene that left her feeling “humiliated”, Nicole Kidman continued: “I remember lying on the floor in the last episode, being in my underwear and having just been really thrown around. I just lay on the floor. I couldn’t get up. I didn’t want to get up. And I remember Jean-Marc [director] coming over and putting a towel over me in between the takes because I was just like… I just felt completely humiliated and devastated. And angry inside.”

Nicole Kidman’s on-screen husband, Alexander Skarsgard, also once opened up about how he and Nicole coped with shooting the disturbing scenes. He said that they keep checking on each other and giving each other a hug.

