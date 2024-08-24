Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023. He was found dead inside the hot tub of his LA home. Acute levels of ketamine in his body led to his untimely demise, but the theory has been disapproved by his ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards. Scroll below as she makes shocking claims about the past of the Friends star, which could be crucial for the ongoing investigation.

As most know, Matthew struggled with alcohol addiction and drug abuse almost all his life. He was finally willing to take the clean route and was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to live a sober life. Five people have been arrested in connection with his death, three of whom even pleaded guilty. They allegedly gave him 27 shots of ketamine in 4 days before his death.

Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend breaks silence!

Kayti Edwards briefly dated Matthew Perry after they bumped into each other at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. They mutually split but remained close to each other. She also worked as his assistant until 2011. The ex-partner has now revealed his fear of needles and refuses to believe the on-going theory about his tragic death.

Kayti Edwards told The Mirror, “This is the weird thing to me… Matthew always, always told me that he would never, ever, use needles or inject anything into his body. He didn’t even want to have tattoos.”

Further sharing details of his past addiction, Kayti added, “I would often see him very high and using lots of different drugs. I would always get so scared, and tell him that he had to stop mixing all this stuff, saying ‘you’re gonna die. You only die when you use needles…and I would never, ever, ever do that.”

More about Matthew Perry drug case

Long-time assistant of Matthew Perry, Kenneth Iwamasa, worked with two doctors and provided him with ketamine worth $50,000 a week before his death. Others accused in the investigation are – Salvador Plasencia, Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming, and the “so-called” Ketamine queen, Jasveen Sangha.

