Lee Min Ho is among the prominent names in the South Korean entertainment industry. He has been entertaining the masses for nearly 17 years now and has worked with many celebrated actresses and directors. As dating rumours are a common thing for these celebs, Min Ho was also once rumoured to be dating former Momoland member Yeonwoo in 2021. While the rumours were up, the actor was also accused of breaking quarantine rules in 2021.

Min Ho made his acting debut with the show Secret Campus in 2006 and since then has worked in many shows and movies. He enjoys a massive fan following and his loved ones are always interested in his personal life.

In 2021, when the entire world was battling against the deadly coronavirus, Lee Min Ho was spotted going out with Momoland’s former member Yeonwoo. As per Allkpop, the two stars were spotted going out to watch a movie in a car and their pictures went viral. The actor immediately denied these rumours and his agency, MYM Entertainment, added, “They didn’t go to the movies with just two of them. There were other friends as well. The pictures seem like it (but it’s not true.)”

While the actor’s agency was successful in confirming that he and Yeonwoo were not dating, he fell into another controversy as many claimed that he broke quarantine rules. Lee Min Ho’s agency MYM Entertainment further cleared the air and claimed that the pictures were from July 1, 2021. The agency explained, “The date when Lee Min Ho went to the movie theaters with three people including Yeonwoo was back on July 1st.”

They also mentioned that there were only four members in the car and the actor did not break any quarantine rules. For the unversed, the four stages of social distancing were applied in Seoul on July 12, 2021, under which four or lesser people could gather before 6 pm and only two could meet after that.

