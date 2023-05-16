Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are among top names of Hollywood and both ladies enjoy a massive fan following, however, immense popularity also brings a lot of frenemies. A lot of celebrities just cannot stand each other. Angelina and Jennifer are not friends, keeping in mind the Brad Pitt factor of course. But they haven’t said any bad things about each other in the past but once Kristen Stewart had said that the Friends star was only famous because of Jolie. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kristen, shot to fame after she appeared in Twilight and the actress went on to become one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. However, she never shared any sort of equation with Jennifer Aniston and always remained team Jolie. Reportedly, she once felt Jennifer was neither talented nor beautiful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2013, Kristen Stewart decided to roast Jennifer Aniston’s career and also questioned the reason of her popularity. According to a source close to National Enquirer, Stewart, “Can’t understand why Jen manages to hog the headlines every time with very little effort. She’s not that talented as an actress, nor is she the most beautiful.”

Another report in the Things also revealed that the actress once Stewart shaded Jennifer Aniston on several other occasions as well. She even once said Jennifer is only famous because of her feud with Angeline Jolie. “Jen would not be this famous these days” if it wasn’t for her bitter rivalry with Angelina,” Stewart reportedly said. The speculation also suggested that the actress questioned why Aniston was so popular and always in the headlines.

Notably, the source also revealed Kristen Stewart’s stand on Jennifer Lawrence as well and said, “Seeing Jennifer . . . being worshipped on the red carpet, winning a Golden Globe, and getting nominated for Oscars has really gotten to [Kristen].”

What are your thoughts on Kristen Stewart’s statement on several celebs? Let us know in the comment section below!

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Nicole Kidman Recalled Getting Disturbed By Filming S*x Scenes With Alexander Skarsgard & Said, “…Being In My Underwear Just Thrown Around…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News