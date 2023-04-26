Kristen Dunst needs no introduction. The actress – who became a fan favourite after playing Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy featuring Tobey Maguire in the lead, has starred in several much-loved films; however, during the filming of one, she was extremely high owing to smoking full and strong joints. Read on to know all about it.

In a conversation during the promotion of her film Woodshock, Kristen recalled being stoned and having to go home. For those who don’t know, the Kate and Laura Mulleavy directorial saw Dunst play a character who works at a local cannabis dispensary. In the film, not only does she sell joints, but she’s also seen smoking quite a few.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Woodshock over 5 years ago, Kristen Dunst got candid about being too stoned to continue filming Woodshock and being sent home. When asked by the host if she went the ‘method actor’ way for her role in the film psychological thriller, the actress known for playing Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy said, “Not method. But you know, you have movie pot which is basically fake. It is like whatever they – like tobacco… if you smoke cigarettes they role like herby stuff – not hers but you know… like fake – you know.”

Recalling one scene where she had to smoke this ‘movie pot’ but got completely high after, Kristen Dunst said, “But we were doing this one scene where – we haven’t smoked that many, but when you’re doing takes you do (smoke) one after the next, after the next and I wasn’t eating that much at that time.” The Spider-Man fame actress continued, “After we were done with this scene I went back to this little bedroom to rest and I started to feel like I was losing my mind.”

She added, “I went to the bathroom, I’m pacing. I go to the director and I’m like, ‘There’s something wrong with me, I think I need to go to the hospital.’ Like, there’s something seriously up, I feel like I’m losing my mind. I’m shaking, I’m hot, I’m just flipping out.”

She then revealed that one of the film’s producers visited her and asked her how she felt before investigating why she suddenly felt like she was losing it. Kristen Dunst recalled, “He came back and he’s like, ‘You smoked a full one on one of the takes.’ (And) This is like strong sh*t.” When asked what happened later, the actress said, “I couldn’t film anymore. They sent me home. I was a total mess! I’ve never been that stoned in my entire life!”

Check out the video here:

