Michael is on track to achieve what Project Hail Mary failed to do at the North American box office. It is set to become the first live-action movie of the year to cross this significant milestone at the domestic box office. The film will also achieve another major feat after crossing that mark domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The music biopic is one of the top 3 highest-grossing biopics of all time at the domestic box office. It has been winning hearts since April, and after a few days, it will also be available to rent and purchase on digital platforms. The Jaafar Jackson starrer is inching closer to the $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is also the first live-action Hollywood movie to cross the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Set to cross the $350 million milestone at the North American box office

According to reports, Michael collected a solid $2.2 million on its 7th Friday at the North American box office. It dropped by just 35.6% from last Friday at the domestic box office despite losing 482 theaters on Thursday and facing two new releases. The music biopic has hit the $348.7 million at the box office in North America.

The Antoine Fuqua-helmed music biopic is less than $2 million away from crossing the $350 million milestone at the North American box office. It will be the first live-action movie of 2026 to cross this significant mark domestically. Project Hail Mary missed the $350 million mark by around $8 million.

Set to become the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing biopic at the North American box office

For the unversed, American Sniper is the second-highest-grossing biopic at the North American box office. American Sniper collected $350.1 million domestically, and Michael will become the new 2nd-highest-grossing biopic domestically. It is expected to become the all-time highest-grossing biopic at the domestic box office.

Michael is expected to earn between $7 million and $8 million in its 7th three-day weekend in North America. Globally, the music biopic has collected $859.1 million so far, and the total is still counting. Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $348.7 million

International – $510.5 million

Worldwide – $859.2 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Scary Movie 6 Budget & Break-Even: What The Horror Parody Needs To Become Profitable At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News