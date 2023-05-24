Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular personalities in Hollywood for all the good, bad and shocking reasons. From saying controversial things to displaying every intricate detail of her life on her reality show, the starlet does it all. While the lady has currently been news for her relationships and breakups, she has permanently stayed in the limelight for her business ventures. She is one inspiring entrepreneur in recent years, but there was a time when she landed in trouble for her work ethic.

In 2021, Kim faced legal trouble as she was slammed with a lawsuit by her staff members, who claimed that the diva had not compensated them for their work. Scroll on to know what exactly went down between her and the team.

As per Pinkvilla, seven former members of the gardening and maintenance teams of Kim Kardashian’s $60 million Hidden Hills mansion sued the actress over wage discrepancies. As per The Guardian, the plaintiffs accused her of not paying them for overtime and providing them with breaks that are legally necessary. They filed a civil action complaint in Los Angeles county superior court. As per NBC News, the suit said, “Plaintiffs never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment.”

It was said that “the matter in controversy, exclusive of interest, exceeds $25,000”. As per reports, Kardashian Kardashian also withheld 10% of their pay for taxes but failed to report it to tax authorities.

The rep of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star released a statement on this matter and said that Kim K was not to be blamed for the issue. The said, “These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.”

Ironically, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian was also recently accused of something similar by former household assistant, Matthew Manhard. As per TMZ, he called working for the starlet a ‘nightmare’ as he was terminated from his position when he took a long break due to medical reasons. Khloe’s rep confirmed that it was nothing but a false accusation.

Let us know what you think of these claims and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

