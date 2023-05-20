The Kardashian-Jenner sisters sure know how to grab the limelight, and their s*x confessions never fail to make our eyes pop out, like the time when Khloe Kardashian shared a story of her having s*x in a moving car. She once revealed the experience of doing the deed in the backseat of a car and it is not known with whom she did it but she surely wasn’t satisfied with the experience.

The news came out after she revealed that she and her then estranged husband Lamar Odom shot an s*x tape. Khloe was married to started dating sometime in 2009 and got engaged after dating for just a few weeks, and they got married just nine days after their engagement. In 2013 Kardashian filed for a dissolution of marriage owing to an alleged infidelity, and their divorce got finalised in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian once took to her website KhloeWithaK.com and shared her unpleasant experience of having s*x in the backseat of a moving car to be noted; she never mentioned the person’s name, per Young Hollywood portal. She wrote, “Don’t try this at home. Someone else was driving and I was in the backseat, but I’m a tall girl, so it feels cramped, and it hurts my f**king knees.”

Khloe Kardashian continued, “Getting down in a moving car is a waste of time because nothing happens for me. I just don’t get to the finish line! If you’re down for a thrill, then by all means, but this one gets a low rating from me!”

Khloe Kardashian never shies away from sharing details from her s*x life, she once gave out some of her dirtiest personal details [read s*x details] at a show. As per E! News, she allegedly spoke about enjoying having an*l s*x, on the Howard Stern Show.

Would you ever be up for getting down to business in a moving car like Khloe Kardashian? What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments! And for more such saucy throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Says “Stop Pushing This Narrative, It’s Tiring” While Shutting Down Speculations About Her Patch Up With Cheater Ex-Partner Tristan Thompson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News