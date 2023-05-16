American Psycho became Christian Bale’s one of the finest performances and turned out to be a breakthrough role for him. Well, it’s hard to imagine anyone apart from him playing the murderous, insane, and totally self-absorbed character in the film. However, do you know before Bale, the role was offered to many big wigs from the industry, including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Johnny Depp, among others? Interestingly, Johnny Depp was the first choice of the makers, but the actor turned down the offer as the film took almost eight years to from licensing to production. Scroll below to read the details!

American Psycho was offered to many actors before it finally went to Christian Bale. The film was turned down by Leonardo DiCaprio as he as too conscious about his Titanic image. Apart from him, Depp to had to say no to the film, however, all the nos worked out in the favour of Bale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report by Slashfilm, Johnny Depp was the first choice of the makers of American Psycho to play the homicidal maniac. The actor was reached out for the role first in 1992, shortly after producer Edward R. Pressman brought the rights of the film. However, the film took a long time to reach to the production phase, and Depp unfortunately lost interest and turned down the offer. But as they say, everything happens for a reason. Depp had made a reputation back in the early ’90s playing a murderous narcissist, do we ever get the avuncular joy of Captain Jack Sparrow? No, right?

For the unversed, American Psycho brought a lot of success for the actor Christain Bale, and he was highly appreciated for his performance. On the other hand, Johnny Depp too went on to work in other big projects and made a name for himself.

Can you imagine Johnny Depp playing the character of Patrick Bateman? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below!

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Real-Life Couple Of ‘Crash Landing On You’ Hyun Bin & Son Ye-Jin Are Back On-Screen For A Webtoon Adapted K-Drama? Fans Go, “OMG Is It For Real?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News