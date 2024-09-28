Carrey was actually in the running for the role but had to pass. He was a front-runner for the role at his comedic peak, but his gig on Bruce Almighty got in the way.

Carrey, the guy behind Ace Ventura and The Mask, could have brought some serious zing to the pirate life. His knack for offbeat humor might’ve even outshone Depp’s iconic portrayal. Imagine Jack Sparrow with Carrey’s quirky twists and turns!

Still, destiny had different intentions. Depp made Jack Sparrow a legit swashbuckler in The Curse of the Black Pearl. Despite his legal troubles, the actor did establish a blockbuster franchise—and that goes without saying.

Although Carrey’s take on the eccentric pirate will never be seen, Depp’s performance has set the bar extremely high. Carrey continued to be a comic force with Bruce Almighty, a role in which he excelled. So, even though we missed out on Carrey’s Jack Sparrow, Depp’s version keeps sailing strong, reminding us that Hollywood casting is full of “what ifs” and legendary moments.

Pirates of the Caribbean: A $4.5B Franchise That Made Waves and Left Us Hooked

Yo ho ho! The Pirates of the Caribbean series’ the MVP of cinema. This saga was a box office giant, starting with the 2003 The Curse of the Black Pearl and 2007 Dead Men Tell No Tales!

This franchise grossed over $4.5 billion worldwide—indeed, it is a billion with a capital B! Everyone wanted to tag along on Captain Jack Sparrow’s wild adventures, and each film became a huge deal.

While things may have calmed down a bit (for now!), Disney’s got plans, y’all! Rumors are floating about a Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off with Margot Robbie and a possible sixth film with Johnny Depp. Let’s await the next chapter of this tale. For now, stay tuned!

