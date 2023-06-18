American actor Jeremy Renner is perhaps best known for playing the role of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the Avengers series. Before that, he played a variety of roles but one of the roles took the actor to particularly dark places. Scroll down to know more.

In 2002, Renner played Jeffrey Dahmer in the titular film Dahmer, directed by David Jacobson. It was a role that garnered him much attention, enough to earn him a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award. Although the role managed to change Renner’s life in subtle ways, exploring the mind of a serial killer also left a mark on the actor.

During a conversation with Parade, Jeremy Renner said, “After I did the film, playing a guy who was basically a monster, things started getting creepy. My cat was stolen. Then some girl bit me in a bar because I wasn’t paying attention to her anymore and I had to go to the hospital. It kept me single for a while, that’s for sure. Lot of people I wanted to date, but I probably shouldn’t date.”

Later, Jeremy Renner revealed that he had to be sent to the hospital after being bitten in the arm. Interestingly, the cat wasn’t the only admirer he attracted. Speaking to Esquire, he recounts being stalked by a strange man who eventually followed him home before attacking Renner’s cat named Milo. Furthermore, the strange man also took away his cat.

The ‘Hawkeye‘ actor chased after the strange man, but the man jumped into a car with Milo and fled the scene. The SWAT actor never saw either of them again. He said, “I hope Milo had a good life. I hope he didn’t end up as that guy’s dinner.”

Jeremy Renner confessed that it took a while before he shook off the role.

