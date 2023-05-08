Actor Jason Momoa enjoys a massive fanbase because of his phenomenal work craft. He has proved his mettle as an actor by delivering some powerful performances in the past, however, he is not just known for his films but also for the controversies. The Aquaman star has his own fair share of controversies. Today, we bring to you a throwback when the actor sparked a feud with MCU star Chris Pratt over environmental activism. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Momoa is an active environmentalist. The actor has used his worldwide recognition as a platform to spread awareness about the issues causing harm to the planet. But do you know once things gone sour when he called out the Marvel star Chris Pratt over single – use plastic in the year 2019?

As per a report in Borepanda, back in 2019, Chris Pratt dropped a hot picture of himself on Instagram posing in activewear with a plastic water bottle in his hand. While his fans focused on Guardians of the Galaxy’s star-toned body, Jason was quick to call out him publically for his using plastic. He dropped a comment that didn’t go well with Chris. He wrote, “Bro, I love you, but WTF on the water bottle, no – single-use plastic. Come on.”

However, Chris Pratt gracefully admitted his mistake and didn’t hesitate to respond instantly. He wrote, “‘Aquaman!’ You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon-size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!!” But Jason’s comments had irked Chris’s fans and they didn’t like his way of expressing concern towards the environment and many went on to call him a hypocrite by digging out his old pictures with plastic bottles.

For the unversed, later, Jason had apologized to the people who took his comment on Chris Pratt’s post as an offense and said he didn’t mean that and wrote things out of passion.

