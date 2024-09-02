James Cameron and Leonardo DiCaprio have given one of the biggest movies in the history of cinema, Titanic. However, filming the iconic feature was not easy and had its challenges mainly because of the water and shipwreck scenes. Cameron once revealed how Leo faked to dislike water, which allegedly seemed like tantrums thrown by the young star back then. He reportedly refused to film underwater scenes for the film. Scroll below for more.

Titanic became a huge turning point in Leo and Kate Winslet‘s careers. The movie has set several benchmarks, from getting the maximum number of Oscar awards to being the first film ever to cross the one-billion-dollar mark. It is a classic and was re-released in 2025 on its 25th anniversary.

According to The Things, James Cameron once spoke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s utter reluctance to shoot underwater scenes, only to find out that Leo was a certified scuba diver. Cameron told NME, “I always say Leo was like a Siamese cat trying to get into the water.” He continued, “I mean, he made a huge production out of getting into the water every time, and it didn’t matter. The water could be 80 degrees, and it usually was. We put all the breath in afterward, but he hated to get wet, or he pretended he hated to get wet.”

James Cameron then revealed how he felt after discovering Leonardo DiCaprio’s secret. The Avatar director recalled, “It turned out on the last day of shooting, we had to do an underwater scene, and he said, ‘I’m a certified scuba diver.”

The Titanic filmmaker was not at all happy about the revelation, and he might have been shocked to the core as he recalled, “I wanted to wring his neck. What was all this stuff with the cat and getting into water?”

On the professional front, James Cameron’s much-awaited Avatar 3, aka Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to be released in 2025. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

