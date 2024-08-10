The 2024 Walt Disney D23 Expo was held on Friday, August 9, 2024. At the Expo, Disney unveiled trailers and the first look at live-action films and animation projects, including Avatar Fire & Ash and Snow White. They also revealed the premiere dates of highly anticipated sequels such as Maona 2 and the upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White.

During Disney’s Presentation, James Cameron took the stage to discuss the third installment of the Avatar film series, which is reportedly “going into really challenging territory for all the characters that you know and love,” according to Discussing Film.

Cameron also unveiled Concept art and the title for the third film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is slated for a December 19, 2025, release. Meanwhile, Disney also unveiled the trailer for Lin Manuel Miranda’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which will be released at the end of the year.

Disney also shared an exclusive clip of Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the evil queen in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the fairytale. Meanwhile, Frozen 3’s release date was pushed back from 2026 to 2027. Here’s a rundown of all upcoming Disney movies until 2027.

2024

Moana 2 – November 27

Win or Lose – December 6

Mufasa: The Lion King – December 20

2025

Captain America: Brave New World – February 14

Snow White – March 21

Thunderbolts – May 2

Elio – June 13

Moana Live Action – June 27

Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25

Tron: Ares – October 10

Zootopia – November 26

Blade – November 7

Avatar Fire and Ash – December 19

2026

Avengers Doomday – May 1

Toy Story 5 – June 19

The Mandalorian & Grogu – May 22

Hoppers – TBA

2027

Frozen 3

Avengers Secret Wars – May 7

