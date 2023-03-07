Robert Downey Jr and his iconic dialogue delivery have always swooned audiences. As the actor gave some of the most memorable moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his ‘I Love You 3000’ dialogue from Avengers: Endgame remains one of the best. However, many ardent fans wanted to know the origin and reason behind using this ‘3000’ as a meter to measure feelings. Read on to find out!

The character arc of Tony Stark in the MCU has evolved throughout the journey of the Infinity Saga. His character started as a genius, playboy, and philanthropist, and he ended up being a dad to beautiful daughter Morgan and giving the ultimate sacrifice to save the world. In the movie, As RDJ is about to leave, he tells her, “Love you tons,” and she fires back, “I love you 3,000.”

Interestingly, the iconic line was improvised by Robert Downey Jr on the movie sets. The actor and the director, The Russo Brothers, were on a live chat to elaborate on the iconic line during a viewing party held by Comicbook.com. The Iron Man actor revealed how he got the line for the scene. He says, “It was something that I think Exton, my now-8-year-old, used to say to me, and a lot of kids say, you know? It’s before they can quantify love they just think of the biggest number they know, and it’s usually like 2,000 or 3,000, whatever, and it turned out to be really significant,”

Later, Robert Downey Jr. said, “But all the stuff in this movie was about us really starting to bring our own experience into these characters.” The director, Joe Russo, added that the actors are motivated to do high-quality work because they feel an “emotional ownership” of the movie.

However, the fans were in tears when they heard Tony Stark repeating the dialogue in the final pre-recorded message following his death, which made it 3000 times more emotional.

