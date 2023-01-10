Henry Cavill has been dominating headlines across the globe off late ever since he broke the news to the fans that he’s not returning as Superman with DC anytime soon. James Gunn has different plans for the universe and has cancelled a lot of our favourite superhero movies. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Henry went clean-shaved and shared a video on his Instagram and got a reaction from former p*rnstar Mia Khalifa. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now, Henry happens to be quite popular on social media with over 23 million followers on Instagram. He is also quite active and often shares pictures on the photo-sharing site giving a glimpse of his personal and professional life to the fans. In 2018, he took to his account and shared a video of himself where he was clean-shaved.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Henry Cavill captioned it, “#ShavedButNotForgotten”. In the video, the Superman actor can be seen talking about shaving his beard but if you would ask us, shaved or unshaved, he already has our hearts. Hehe!

Henry Cavill said, “I know. It’s hard to recognize me without king stache. Sometimes, I even have trouble recognizing myself.” The actor continued as he stared at his freshly shaved face in the mirror and said, “It’s hard for me to admit…this is not CGI. He’s really gone.”

He concluded by saying, “I can tell you this though. I will remember him. Always.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Reacting to Henry Cavill’s video, Mia Khalifa also dropped a comment saying, “Cavill” with laughing emojis. Take a look at it below:

okay so 1) zac liked his post ahhhhh

2) so did amy's husband aw

3) chris mcquarrie's comment LMAO

4) why did mia khalifa comment on this ahsksbdj pic.twitter.com/kPe8CTddAc — raman ❦ (@sculpturesstan) March 21, 2018

What are your thoughts on Mia reacting to Cavill’s clean-shaven look in 2018? Tell us in the comments below.

