Alan Rickman might be a man of few words when he was alive but he maintained a journal which helped him express his real thoughts about his co-stars, especially the ones from the Harry Potter franchise. A few extracts from the actor’s journal were published in a reputed publication last year which allowed his fans to know what he thought of his colleagues. Scroll down to read more.

One of the extracts from the actor’s journal named Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman mentioned Emma Watson hinting at how she needed to work on her diction. This was during the shoot of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in the summer of 2003.

According to The Guardian, Alan Rickman, who famously portrayed the role of Professor Snape in all eight movies of Harry Potter movies, in his journal dated July 30 of 2003 wrote, “The day got off to a fabulous start with the screen guillotining on to my head, a sudden, swift blackout followed by day-long melancholy. Alfonso [Cuarón, director] was quietly ballistic with me.” Rickman continued, “I love him too much to let it last too long so I wailed offset and we sorted it out. He’s under the usual HP pressure and even he starts rehearsing cameras before actors, and these kids need directing.” The renowned British actor then mentioned Emma Watson writing, “They don’t know their lines and Emma [Watson]’s diction is this side of Albania at times. Plus my so-called rehearsal is with a stand-in who is French.”

Interestingly, Alan Rickman at one place also mentioned Daniel Radcliffe saying he is not really an actor and should rather focus on directing movies or producing them.

Speaking of Emma Watson, the Beauty and the Beast star never reacted to Alan Rickman’s views on her diction. However, she did pay him a tribute when he passed away in 2016 after losing the battle with cancer.

In a Facebook post, the actress at the time wrote, “I’m very sad to hear about Alan today. I feel so lucky to have worked and spent time with such a special man and actor. I’ll really miss our conversations. RIP Alan. We love you.”

