Emma Watson became the crush of millions when she played the studious Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. Over the years, the actress has proved just how smart she is with her film choices and her off-camera work. But did you know she was once left embarrassed because she mistook who she was talking to?

Well, upon her first meeting with talk show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon – on his Tonight Show, the Beauty and the Beast actress confused him with another talk show host, Jimmy Kemmel. On her 2017 return to the former’s show, the duo recalled the incident that left all laughing their a** out. Read all that happened below.

When Emma Watson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2017, The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress admitted she didn’t want to come back on it owing to her previous embarrassing moment. In a video from the show, we see the host tell her, “Welcome back to our show, is it all flooding back to you?” Flustered but still smiling and laughing, she replied, “The trauma, the post-traumatic stress of my last performance on the Jimmy Fallon show,” she admitted.

The two then reminisced on Emma Watson’s last appearance on the show – which so happened to be the first time they had met. Jimmy Fallon is heard saying, “Last time you were on the show, we just had met, and you couldn’t be nicer and sweeter and gosh I’m a fan of yours.” While Jimmy added he then complimented her, he also revealed that Emma interrupted before the interview started that left her red-faced.

The actress, recalling the incident, said, “Before you even start the interview, I just drove straight in there and said ‘I love that Halloween candy thing that you do’ and there was just silence.” While Fallon remembered trying to fix the situation by being blasé, “the Halloween candy thing, is that right?” The actress confidently said, “That candy corn thing? When you get kids and you trick them.” To this, the show’s host replied, “That’s Jimmy Kimmel.” Bursting into laughter the actress recalled dying inside.

Emma Watson said, “I died inside, turned bright red.” Are you interested in seeing the error by Emma? Well, you won’t be able to as it got edited out. Talking about the cringe-worthy exchange not making the cut, Emma added, “You were so sweet because you could tell that I was dying inside and you said ‘it’s okay honey, if you want to go out and start again, we can do it again’” And that’s exactly what she did.

Check out the exchange here:

