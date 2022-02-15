There were once rumours that Emma Watson was trying to steal Robert Pattinson away from Kristen Stewart. The actor is known to be a heartthrob and has a massive fan following who just adores him. He made his debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and then played the role of a teen vampire in the Twilight franchise.
His success after that was unparalleled, getting him offers for more roles with big directors. Pattinson is now set to make his DC debut as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film, The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves. The movie will hit the theatres on 4th March.
Back in 2010, in the early years of his Twilight saga, when Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s dating rumours were at their height, a piece of news broke out that his Harry Potter co-star, Emma Watson, is trying to steal Pattinson away from Kristen. According to Heat magazine, a source told them, “Like all girls, Kristen can be very jealous and possessive, and in her mind, Emma poses a threat.”
“Rob has commented before on how cute he thinks Emma is, and Kristen worries that he would have more in common with her because she’s British,” the source added. However, the Little Women actress squashed all speculations about her stealing away Robert Pattinson from Kristen Stewart. Emma Watson’s rep made a statement on behalf of the actress, which mentioned that even the idea of a relationship between Rob and Watson is “absurd and totally fabricated.”
Emma had also made it clear that there was no feud between her and Stewart or even a hint of it and that the news is “a complete case of mischief-making.” She also took to her Twitter to clear any doubts and requested people to not believe in anything they read.
It’s been years since this, and now Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, and Robert Pattinson have followed their own paths. All of them have successful careers in acting and have become big names in the industry.
