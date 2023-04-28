Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood. He has appeared in several films, and the Fast & Furious franchise is one of them. Since the franchise has been around for as long as it has, the team is bound to have some fond memories from the sets.

Today we are revealing one such hilarious incident from the sets of Fast & Furious that involves Ludacris, The Rock, and Tyrese Gibson’s forehead. Interestingly, Johnson’s ruthless improvisation left his co-star doing a spit take. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs enters the scene, Tyrese Gibson’s Roman says, “Hey Mia, you better hide your baby oil”? Johnson replies with a counter-attack stating, “You better hide that big a** forehead”, which causes Ludacris’ Tej to spit out his drink.

Many fans are unaware that the incident was not scripted and that Ludacris genuinely broke character, despite the fact that he could gather himself. Johnson, including Ludacris, had the entire audience laugh with his amusing response, reports Fandomwire. Actually, the fact that it was improvised makes it much better!

Johnson is undoubtedly not one of the actors that prefer to stick to the script. You can tell he’s good at improvising by watching Fast & Furious. Because of his improvisational skills, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off based on the two characters, was made possible.

In a CBR interview, Dwayne Johnson said that he and Jason Statham were “pretty much chained together” and he recalled a scene where he asked Statham to change things up a bit. He promised to “talk a little sh*t” to him and said he was interested in seeing how he would react.

The Rock said, “So we are in the scene, and I remember specifically saying, ‘When this is over, I’m gonna knock your teeth so far down your throat you’re gonna stick a toothbrush up your a** to brush ‘em.’ And he looked up at me and started to crack up and broke character. That’s the take that we used in the movie; honestly, it was in that moment that this kind of unique thing happened.”

So basically, this was the point when Universal realized the chemistry between Johnson and Statham and decided that the duo was going to need their own movie. It sure looks like Johnson knows what he’s doing!

Must Read: When Elizabeth Olsen Shared About Marvel Shocking Her By Giving A Strong Push To Scarlet Witch In MCU: “… I Continue To Be Surprised Every Time They Use Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News