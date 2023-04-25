Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool co-star Morena Baccarin once dropped a few truth bombs about their s*x scenes in the 2016 movie claiming that she did not like them at all. The 43-year-old actress revealed that she did not enjoy the two-day scene with Reynolds.

Morena, in the first installment, played the role of Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool’s girlfriend Vanessa. While the film got famous action scenes and comedic violence, a s*x scene montage involving Reynolds and Baccarin was also shown in the film.

According to The Daily Star, Ryan Reynolds’ co-star Morena Baccarin once said, “It was really fun…minus the two days of s*x scenes, it was wonderful, the whole experience.” The actress also spoke to the TV host Conan O’Brien about it back in 2017 saying, “It took two days to shoot the s*x scene, because I think it was us making sweet love for an entire calendar year. So it was all the holidays, you know. So we dressed differently for every one.”

She added, “Believe me, there’s a lot left on the cutting room floor, because there are a lot of holidays. And I feel good about that- the part that was left out. I literally mean that was enough s*x. Like nobody needs to see more than what was in the movie!”

Interestingly, Morena Baccarin is not the only one who spoke about these saucy moments. In 2016, Ryan Reynolds also shed light on the s*x scenes for Deadpool dubbing them as horrifying. “It’s not as titillating as it is just sort of funny and horrifying at times. It was a year’s worth of s*x in one day. Which sounds a lot more romantic than it is, trust me,” said Ryan Reynolds.

In the movie Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds plays the role of a cancer-stricken mercenary Wade who is left with superpowers after an experimental treatment goes wrong. Along with superpowers, the character of Reynolds is also left with disfigured skin, an unstable mind, and a twisted sense of humour.

Deadpool became one of the biggest hits of Ryan Reynolds’ career. The third part of the movie is slated for a 2024 release.

