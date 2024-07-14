Bryan Dattilo, who has portrayed Luke Horton on Days of Our Lives since 1993, is not unattractive. The actor, who has held his Days of The Lives since 1993, was once considered one of the most attractive guys on daytime television. However, during an interview with Glamour, Bryan Dattilo, aka Luke Horton, revealed Days of Our Lives producers once asked him to change his appearance for TV.

Bryan Dattilo’s character of Lucas Horton was first introduced on Days of Our Lives 30 years ago. In the 90s, Dattilo was the subject of many fans’ daydreams, and as an actor in his 50s, he has still retained his youthful charm. During a candid interview with Glamour magazine in 2015, Bryan Dattilo revealed that the producers did not find him as attractive and even asked him to change certain aspects of his face for the camera.

When asked if producers ever asked him to change his look, Bryan Dattilo revealed they asked him to change his teeth. Dattilo recalled, “Oh, yeah. They said, “What can you do about your teeth?” or “What would you do about your teeth? What can we do? How can we make this better for you and us?”

Dattilo said he straightened out his chompers with braces. “I remember thinking, “Oh man, my teeth are bad. I guess I should do something.” So I had braces and things that never fit my teeth because my teeth are big—thanks, Dad—so I did something about that,” He said.

After fixing his teeth for TV, the producers reportedly took issue with his height and provided lifts to make him appear taller on film. The actor, who stands at 5ft 8 in, said he got bunions from using lifts in shoots. He said, “I had to learn how to walk in lifts, which I did, but it puts all the weight on your toe, so it gave me bunions.”

Bryan Dattillo said after the lifts, Days producers wanted him to “have more muscles and tan more because I looked a little pale.”

The actor was reportedly told, “You look terrible!” after showing up on set with shaved hair.

