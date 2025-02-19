The mix-up started on Instagram when a fan marveled at her post-baby physique, asking, “How have you had four kids?”

Blake Lively playfully credited her personal trainer, Don Saladino, by tagging him in her response. But as soon as she hit send, she realized how it could be misinterpreted. She followed up immediately, writing, “Wait, no. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot.”

Crisis averted. But not before the internet had a field day.

Lively’s been married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds since 2012. The couple shares four children: James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and their newest addition, born earlier this year. Reynolds, always ready with a quip, previously joked about their growing family dynamic. “You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

Lively has never shied away from celebrating her husband’s parenting skills. Back in November, while honoring Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Award show in Los Angeles, she praised him for always putting family first. “With his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths and his grace – so many of those stunning qualities come from his homeland, Canada, and giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person.”

She didn’t stop there. “I am his home, and his girls are his home, and just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home,” she added. “Whether it’s across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, you’d be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home.”

Reynolds and Lively have long been Hollywood’s gold standard for #CoupleGoals, mixing humor with heartfelt moments. Their online banter’s legit, and this latest Instagram moment only added to the list.

While Lively’s clarification was all in good fun, it served as another reminder of why fans adore her — she’s relatable, and ain’t afraid to poke fun at herself.

As for Saladino, he took it in stride, likely just happy his name was trending. And Reynolds? No doubt he had a good laugh.

One thing’s for sure: no mix-up could shake the internet’s love for this Hollywood power couple.

