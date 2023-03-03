Ben Affleck’s Batman has been one of the most liked superhero characters of all time. Even though the actor’s outing as Bruce Wayne did not last long, he will be seen for the last time in DC’s The Flash movie. During the time of his initial casting, executives from the production were confused about whether to take him or not due to his age and physique. However, Zack Snyder assured the team that Affleck will pull off the job with ease.

The actor first appeared as the caped crusader in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ where he was opposite Cavill’s Superman. Following on from previous Bale’s The Dark Knight Batman, many thought Ben does not what it takes to become the night vigilante in the DC movies.

As Ben Affleck defied all odds and outshined his performance as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman, the audiences loved his portrayal. In the beginning, the actor was sceptical because of the hard work that Christian Bale had shown as Batman in the previous movies. As reported by Fandomwire, “That was very daunting. I thought if I have to be as good a shape as this guy I think I’m in trouble,” said Ben Affleck.

The actor once recalled an incident, where he expressed his doubts to Zack Snyder. The director assured Affleck that he would be playing a more “broken, f**ked up Batman,” He joked at an interview and described the director’s vision and said, “He was like, ‘this guy, he’s older, and he’s really f**ked up and he is broken down, and he’s on the edge of moral bankruptcy’. I thought I’m clearly your man.”

As Zack Snyder wanted an older and more experienced Batman, Ben Affleck revealed he had to work out almost for a year before the movie started to get into the shape of a superhero.

