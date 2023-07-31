The public feud between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was among the most controversial high-profile celebrity divorces. Like any other dispute, their six children had to face the consequences of their parents parting ways. The ex-couple share three biological children and three adopted children, all of whom have shown up at various red-carpet events and have been in the news over the years. However, away from the limelight of the showbiz industry, it was reported that daughter Shiloh Pitt-Jolie once planned to tell the world how badly she and her siblings have been affected by their parent’s divorce battle.

Pitt and Jolie may no longer be together, but they are still the proud parents of six incredible children. Back in 2002, Jolie became a mother for the first time when she adopted Maddox Chivan from an orphanage in Cambodia. Later, they welcomed their biological daughter Shiloh Nouvel in 2006, as their family grew.

As per a report by Woman’s Day magazine, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh was reportedly planning a “tell-all” about their divorce. She wanted to reveal how badly she and her siblings have been affected by their parents’ divorce battle. An alleged source told the outlet, “Shiloh’s grown tired of her mother’s antics and has grown into an extremely strong, well-spoken young girl.”

While the divorce was headlined all over the internet, Angelina Jolie did not leave a chance to target Brad Pitt. Reacting to the same, the insider said that the daughter wanted to speak out. “She’s been biting her tongue for a long time and has been longing to speak out for the last few months. But after Angelina‘s recent stunt to try to paint her dad in a bad light last week, something snapped in her, and she really wants to tell everyone just how much she and her siblings miss Brad and want him back in their lives,” said the source.

Let us know what do you think about the feud between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

