Zack Cregger has built a reputation for making horror that feels alive, strange, and oddly funny, and Weapons takes that balance to another level. The film is disturbing in its imagery, but Cregger manages to draw humor from the most unexpected places. The humor never undercuts the dread, but instead slips in naturally through how characters react to the horrors around them.

When Archer, played by Josh Brolin, wakes from a nightmare with a blunt outburst, the reaction feels so human that it becomes funny without easing the unease of what he just saw. James, played by Austin Abrams, gets his share of laughs, too, whether nervously explaining to a police officer that he cannot go inside because of his phobia or being caught in the oddly mundane act of looking through a family’s DVD collection. At the same time, the world around him twists into something unexplainable.

Why Aunty Gladys Is the Most Terrifying and Hilarious Villain of 2025

However, no moment in Weapons lands harder than the finale with Gladys. Amy Madigan plays her with such measured menace throughout the film that she feels untouchable. She manipulates, deceives, and, most chilling of all, uses strange rituals that hint at an age older than her body shows. The authorities fall for her lies, and for most of the movie, it seems impossible to imagine how anyone could stop her.

That is why the ending lands so powerfully. Her downfall arrives in the most unexpected way, through a wild, comedic chase that feels like it belongs in a completely different movie.

Good morning to Aunt Gladys, and Aunt Gladys only pic.twitter.com/fP7OlU1slt — 𝕶𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖊🪓 (@katisafk) August 18, 2025

Gladys running from the children she once held captive feels absurd and almost cartoonish. She bolts through houses and across neighborhoods, trying to stay ahead, with her composure gone. The furniture is knocked over, windows shatter as the horde of kids crashes through after her, and the seriousness that had defined her disappears. This frantic sprint is hilarious and satisfying for a character who seemed so calm and assertive.

Why Aunty Gladys’ Death Scene Is So Satisfying

Cregger admitted that this was not part of the original plan. Gladys was initially meant to meet her end quickly in the front yard, but on set, he realized the finale needed more. This led the director to extend the sequence, which resulted in four extra days of shooting, giving audiences something unforgettable.

What makes the moment worth remembering is the way it ends. After the frenzy, Gladys meets her end in a bloody scene that is both grotesque and cathartic. The children finally overpower her, and the sense of release for the audience is immense. It is a villain’s downfall that feels earned and all the more satisfying because it comes after the frantic comedy of the chase.

Gladys may have been one of the most manipulative villains in recent horror, but her breakdown and death gave the story exactly the closure it needed. Weapons shows that horror can be terrifying and funny at once, and in 2025, Aunty Gladys stands as the scariest and funniest villain to prove it.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Avengers: Doomsday: Will Scarlett Johansson Return In MCU’s Next Big Chapter? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News