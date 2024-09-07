We Live in Time, featuring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, recently premiered at the prestigious 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. Some lucky cinephiles viewed the film and shared their thoughts on social media. Keep scrolling for more.

Fans saw a spark between Andrew and Florence at this year’s Oscars ceremony when they presented an award together at the 95th Academy Awards and wanted to see them in a movie. It finally happened, and the film went on floors soon after that. It has been directed by John Crowley from a screenplay by Nick Payne.

We Live in Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, revolves around an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcee who find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance. It has already received a 7.8 rating on IMDb.

Some critics watched We Live in Time, which premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. They have some intriguing things to say about this Andrew Garfield led movie.

Check out the early reviews of the upcoming romance drama:

Freelancer critic J Don Birnam writes, “#WeLiveInTime – you have to be dead inside to not cry when you see this movie. And you have to be insane or a glutton for gratuitous horrendous suffering to even want to do so. Pass. #TIFF”

#WeLiveInTime – you have to be dead inside to not cry when you see this movie. And you have to be insane or a glutton for gratuitous horrendous suffering to even want to do so. Pass. #TIFF pic.twitter.com/t5VVmagfbz — J Don Birnam @TIFF24 (@jdonbirnam) September 7, 2024

Danny Jarabek of The Rolling Tape wrote, “WE LIVE IN TIME intelligently provides the space for Pugh/Garfield to operate the full breadth of their charisma & chemistry. A contained yet emotionally rich tour through the joys and sorrows of reality’s obstacles amidst a textured take on life, love, and everything in between.”

WE LIVE IN TIME intelligently provides the space for Pugh/Garfield to operate the full breadth of their charisma & chemistry. A contained, yet emotionally rich tour through the joys and sorrows of reality’s obstacles amidst a textured take on life, love, and everything in between pic.twitter.com/vCRhVkyu7L — Danny Jarabek @ #TIFF24 (@dtjcinema) September 7, 2024

Hollywood Correspondent David Canfield stated, “WE LIVE IN TIME—a sweet, sappy, smart weepie that knows just what notes to hit and when to pull back, but mostly my god, Florence Pugh—a major, devastating performance.”

WE LIVE IN TIME—a sweet, sappy, smart weepie that knows just what notes to hit and when to pull back, but mostly my god, Florence Pugh—a major, devastating performance. #TIFF24 — David Canfield (@davidcanfield97) September 7, 2024

NextBestPicture’s Matt Negalia wrote, “WE LIVE IN TIME is basically Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield being in love and living a life together for nearly two hours and the results are surprisingly sweet & emotional. Much funnier than expected, the charm of the two leads (and a moving score) elevates this non-linear modern UK love story to become something utterly heartbreaking, though, some may still take issue with its meandering & basic plot as much of it can feel like watching an elongated montage.”

WE LIVE IN TIME is basically Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield being in love and living a life together for nearly two hours and the results are surprisingly sweet & emotional. Much funnier than expected, the charm of the two leads (and a moving score) elevates this non-linear… pic.twitter.com/NBxxuMXhoo — Matt Neglia @TIFF (@NextBestPicture) September 7, 2024

Dancin’ Dan in TIFF-Land wrote, “Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have such chemistry in WE LIVE IN TIME that you buy into every moment of the nonlinear narrative. More sweet than profound, it feels more true to the rhythm of life than other romances. Another handsome grounded weepie from John Crowley.”

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have such chemistry in WE LIVE IN TIME that you buy into every moment of the nonlinear narrative. More sweet than profound, it feels more true to the rhythm of life than other romances. Another handsome grounded weepie from John Crowley. #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/qIbKbC8YmA — Dancin’ Dan in TIFF-Land (@dancindanonfilm) September 7, 2024

Doug Jamieson wrote, “WE LIVE IN TIME is an utterly charming and super sweet meet cute romance that becomes a deeper exploration of what we do with the time we’re given. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are just spectacular together. Lots of laughs and many tears elicited. Lovely film. “

WE LIVE IN TIME is an utterly charming and super sweet meet cute romance that becomes a deeper exploration of what we do with the time we’re given. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are just spectacular together. Lots of laughs and many tears elicited. Lovely film. #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/0h0VZ00msa — Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) September 7, 2024

Lauren Bradshaw stated, “Love how #WeLiveInTime shows the day to day lived experience of cancer. And even more striking is how the film plays with time without making it the least bit confusing. Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh’s chemistry shows this movie wouldn’t have worked with anyone else.”

Love how #WeLiveInTime shows the day to day lived experience of cancer. And even more striking is how the film plays with time without making it the least bit confusing. Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh’s chemistry shows this movie wouldn’t have worked with anyone else. #TIFF2024 pic.twitter.com/sBb389NrfX — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) September 7, 2024

Daniel @ #TIFF24 • The Movie Podcast wrote, “#WeLiveInTime is SUBLIME. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are a BEAUTIFUL and powerful pair together. John Crowley has crafted a truly ENCHANTING film about the fragility and majesty of life. It’s one of the year’s BEST films and one you cannot miss. Truly special. #TIFF24”

#WeLiveInTime is SUBLIME. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are a BEAUTIFUL and powerful pair together. John Crowley has crafted a truly ENCHANTING film about the fragility and majesty of life. It’s one of the year’s BEST films and one you cannot miss. Truly special. #TIFF24 @A24 pic.twitter.com/gQlVOyeuwq — Daniel @ #TIFF24 • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) September 7, 2024

Shadan Larki said, “I absolute loved WE LIVE IN TIME! Pugh and Garfield are phenomenal and give empathetic, rich performances. This one will stay with me for a long time. Seek it out. Phenomenal. #TIFF24”

I absolute loved WE LIVE IN TIME! Pugh and Garfield are phenomenal and give empathetic, rich performances. This one will stay with me for a long time. Seek it out. Phenomenal. #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/3KjrM9yEKL — Shadan Larki @ #TIFF24 (@ShadanLarki) September 7, 2024

Erik Davis wrote, “Really loved #WeLiveInTime! Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have the most incredible chemistry – you laugh with them, cry with them, feel for them, hurt alongside them. It’s lovely, funny and emotional, and will remind you of those people in life who just have your back forever.”

Really loved #WeLiveInTime! Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have the most incredible chemistry – you laugh with them, cry with them, feel for them, hurt alongside them. It’s lovely, funny and emotional, and will remind you of those people in life who just have your back forever pic.twitter.com/11dtC84DUI — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 7, 2024

And Clayton Davis wrote, “#WeLiveInTime is a deeply moving and profound love story. John Crowley captures the unbounded bond between a couple navigating difficult choices, all while grounded in unconditional love. Pugh and Garfield deliver powerful, raw performances that will leave you in tears. #TIFF24.”

John Crowley’s #WeLiveInTime is a sweet and joyful love story, wrapped into the charismatic and chemistry-driven turns by Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it’s still a beautiful wheel nonetheless. Sniffles filled the Princess of Wales Theatre… pic.twitter.com/Fft7zLbA8v — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) September 7, 2024

Plenty more reviews are trending on the social media platform X with the hashtags #wLiveInTime and #TIFF24.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer We Live in Time is slated to be released in the US on October 11.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Transformers Franchise Films Ranked By Worldwide Box Office: Michael Bay’s Films Contributed More Than 82% Of The Overall $5.28 Billion Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News