At just 23, Emilia Clarke landed the role that’d make her a global sensation. But she had no idea what she was up for.

“I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s the catch!'” Clarke alluded on the Armchair Expert podcast. The catch? A lot of on-screen nudity.

Still, Emilia tried to power through. “If it’s in the script, then it’s clearly needed,” she reasoned, trying to keep it professional. But once she was on set, reality hit hard. There she was—completely naked, surrounded by strangers, and absolutely lost. “I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people,” she admitted.

Oh, and don’t even get her started on that pesky imposter syndrome. “Regardless of there being nudity or not, I would have spent that first season thinking I’m not worthy of requiring anything. I’m not worthy of needing anything at all,” Clarke confessed. Yikes.

But hey, not all hope was lost. She had Jason Momoa, aka Khal Drogo, in her corner. And, honestly, he deserves a gold star. Remember that very intense wedding night scene? Clarke recalled, “He was crying more than I was.” Let’s just say, Momoa was the ultimate protector on set.

“That could have gone many, many, many different ways,” Clarke said, thankful for how things played out. With years of acting experience under his belt, Momoa took the reins. “He was like, ‘Sweetie, this is how it’s meant to be, this is how it’s not meant to be, and I’m going to make sure that that’s the f***ing gaze,'” Clarke remembers him saying. Translation? He was making sure she was comfortable—and that the scene was done right.

Momoa wasn’t just there for moral support; he was the ultimate gent. “Can we get her a f***ing robe? She’s shivering!” he’d say, always looking out for her well-being. Now that’s what a co-star is for.

So, yes, Emilia Clarke’s GOT journey wasn’t all dragons and glory. But thanks to Jason Momoa, she had a champion who made sure she didn’t just survive it; she thrived.

