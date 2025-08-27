When Zack Snyder brought Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to theaters in 2016, he gave audiences the first live‑action clash between DC’s, and arguably the comic book world’s, biggest two superheroes. Ben Affleck took on a darker, older Bruce Wayne while Henry Cavill returned as Clark Kent after 2013’s Man of Steel.

But the hype didn’t materialize in success, as Dawn of Justice sharply divided opinions not only at box offices and review forums but even among fans debating whose story was at its center. Was it truly the next chapter in the path of Kal-El, or did Snyder plan it as the Caped Crusader’s solo entry point into the larger shared universe of DCEU? To weigh this fairly, we can look at three reasons that strengthen the claim of Superman being the focus, and three that argue for Batman holding the spotlight.

3 Reasons Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Feels Like a Superman Movie

To start it off, the world of Superman predominantly guides the Zack Snyder flick. In fact, its only direct lead‑in was 2013’s Man of Steel, which set up stakes for Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Perry White, and the rest of the Daily Planet staff, as well as characters like Martha Kent. Their presence gives grounding, while in contrast Batman only really shares space with Alfred Pennyworth. Viewers therefore invest more in Clark’s circle than Bruce’s.

Secondly, all the lethal villains in Dawn of Justice come from Superman’s mythos, including those in Krypton. Lex Luthor engineers tension, General Zod’s body drives the Doomsday plot, and even the setting leans toward Metropolis rather than Gotham. Most obstacles spring from Superman’s corner of the DC world, placing him at the center of the conflict.

Lastly, Henry Cavill’s Superman experiences fuller character development. Clark must answer to world leaders in a Congressional hearing, face difficult questions about responsibility, and engage Bruce as a reporter before their eventual clash. His arc concludes with sacrifice and death, leaving no doubt his journey anchors much of the film’s emotion.

3 Reasons Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Feels Like a Batman Movie

The early half of Dawn of Justice is what keeps the tone grounded and sets the precedent for what lies beneath. Before Doomsday arrives, the story uses a restrained lens, spotlighting minimal outlandish elements. Action highlights Bruce’s brutal fights against thugs and criminals in warehouses, often relying on gadgets, military‑style gear, and clever strategy.

Building on the aforementioned, Batman’s reputation as the world’s greatest detective finds itself resoundingly planted in Bruce’s presence. He works out Lex Luthor’s schemes step by step, using surveillance, hacking, and deduction, while also falling prey to his manipulation at times. His investigative traits add weight to his presence, since discovery drives the middle portion of the plot.

Lastly, the two legacy heroes’ box office history largely favors Batman. According to Box Office Mojo, with $874.3 million worldwide total, Batman v Superman came in a similar range to Batman’s solo outings, such as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight ($1.01 billion) and The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08 billion), as well as Matt Reeves’ The Batman ($774 million). In contrast, Man of Steel saw $671 million and the latest James Gunn iteration of the character is still failing to match it at $605 million in 2025. The tilt in his court makes the project feel more like another chapter encouraged by Batman’s popularity.

