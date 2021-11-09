Vin Diesel Fans In Rage After The Actor Used Paul Walker's Name To Request Dwayne Johnson To Join Fast & Furious Franchise
Fans Blast Vin Diesel After His Message To Dwayne Johnson ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Wikimedia ; IMDb )

Recently, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to request Dwayne Johnson to join the Fast & Furious family once again for the finale. The post came out of nowhere and shocked the fans. For those who don’t know, The Rock and Diesel were caught in a feud that started in 2016 while they were filming The Fate of the Furious.

Advertisement

The fallout became a topic of discussion several times, with even co-star Ludacris opening up about it. Johnson also parted ways from the Fast franchise after that and started Hobbs & Shaw.

Advertisement

“As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come,” the message written by Vin Diesel for Dwayne Johnson read. “Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!”

Some fans weren’t too happy about Vin Diesel taking his late co-star, Paul Walker’s name and his children’s name as a bargaining chip. Tweets from netizens started to pour in. “I swear if @TheRock accepts that mitchel bade *ss @vindiesel proposal I’m gonna lose it!!! I hate how fake that was and bringing in family you lying snake !!! The deal is done fast franchise sucks now hasn’t been good since fast 5,” one user wrote.

Another user said, “Did Vin Diesel basically say to The Rock on social media that he needs to help him fulfil a promise to the late Paul Walker? Sounds like begging to me, and I hope they make it work.”

Check out more tweets here:

What are your thoughts on Vin Diesel’s message to Dwayne Johnson, asking him to rejoin the Fast & Furious franchise? Let us know in the comments!

Must Read: Dave Bautista Reveals Marvel Wasn’t Ready To Audition Pro-Wrestlers For Drax In Guardians Of The Galaxy: “First I Thought Maybe There’s A Misunderstanding…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out