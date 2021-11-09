Recently, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to request Dwayne Johnson to join the Fast & Furious family once again for the finale. The post came out of nowhere and shocked the fans. For those who don’t know, The Rock and Diesel were caught in a feud that started in 2016 while they were filming The Fate of the Furious.

The fallout became a topic of discussion several times, with even co-star Ludacris opening up about it. Johnson also parted ways from the Fast franchise after that and started Hobbs & Shaw.

“As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come,” the message written by Vin Diesel for Dwayne Johnson read. “Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!”

Some fans weren’t too happy about Vin Diesel taking his late co-star, Paul Walker’s name and his children’s name as a bargaining chip. Tweets from netizens started to pour in. “I swear if @TheRock accepts that mitchel bade *ss @vindiesel proposal I’m gonna lose it!!! I hate how fake that was and bringing in family you lying snake !!! The deal is done fast franchise sucks now hasn’t been good since fast 5,” one user wrote.

Another user said, “Did Vin Diesel basically say to The Rock on social media that he needs to help him fulfil a promise to the late Paul Walker? Sounds like begging to me, and I hope they make it work.”

Check out more tweets here:

@vindiesel, My God dude, u can't go in2 reconciliation or negotiations using subordinate terms like my little brother 2 a grown azz man. It was a term of endearment; but u don't use subordinate titles unless it u. Idea is gr8 tho @TheRock https://t.co/okxVYq57SK via @HuffPostEnt — GodDoesn'tDoHealthCare (@GodDoesntDoMedi) November 8, 2021

Vin Diesel trying to leverage Paul Walker's death into pressuring The Rock to do a movie he doesn't want to do is some low bullshit. pic.twitter.com/rev516IdG6 — Nick 💉💉 (@subjectburst) November 7, 2021

If Vin Diesel really wanted The Rock back in the Fast and Furious franchise he shouldn't be "little bro'n" him in public when they currently beefing — Costa bell (@Costabell1) November 8, 2021

Without Paul Walker to humanize and rein him in, Vin Diesel’s ego is ruining his own franchise. Whether it’s never losing an onscreen fight or his micromanage producing, he’s walled himself off from any constructive criticism. https://t.co/tE7kEyJsP6 — It Was A Sh*t Show (@ItWasAShtShow) November 8, 2021

What are your thoughts on Vin Diesel’s message to Dwayne Johnson, asking him to rejoin the Fast & Furious franchise? Let us know in the comments!

