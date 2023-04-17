The cast of Vanderpump Rules has kept social media on their toes with their infidelity controversy involving Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix. It has been a roller-coaster ride for all and it became hard for people to keep track of things. And when we thought things are dialling down a bit there are fresh reports out there claiming Tom and Raquel had secret code names for one another and tried really hard to keep the affair hidden from Tom’s partner Ariana. Scroll below to get all the scoop!

For the unversed, all hell broke loose last month when Ariana discovered Tom was cheating on her with Raquel. She reportedly found a video, a racy one, on her boyfriend’s phone. Following that she found a thread of inappropriate texts.

Now as per a fresh report by TMZ, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss tried their best to keep their affair a secret from Ariana Madix and everyone. The report reveals It was Tom’s idea to create code names for one himself and his lover Raquel, and the latter happily obliged to it.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss picked names that were pretty basic. As per TMZ Raquel’s alias on Tom’s phone was Jamie while they do not know what Sandoval’s name was on Leviss’ phone. However, what is surprising is that people close to Tom and Raquel knew about the fake names. If that was not enough, read this, he even addressed to Leviss as Jamie at times in front of his friends. All said and done Ariana Madix was always in the dark and had never cracked the code names, hence didn’t know about their secret romance too.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix allegedly broke up after being together nine years after the cheating scandal. Tom in his appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast claimed that his affair with Leviss was visible to Ariana but the latter chose to unsee it.

