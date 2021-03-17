Everyone has watched at least one of the five Twilight Saga movies. And if you were a fan like us, you faked your age to watch the final parts in theatre. The films – Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn Parts 1 & 2 – were unforgettable commercial hits, so it’s not shocking to hear that the production house, Summit Entertainment, may make another movie in the franchise.

Released on the silver screen in 2008, the films based on Stephenie Meyer’s books of the same name starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner in lead roles. While Pattinson played a centuries-old vampire, Lautner played a werewolf and Stewart a teenage girl-turned-vampire. The series grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide and is one of the production house’s biggest commercial successes.

In August 2020, author Stephenie Meyer reignited the Twilight flame with the release of Midnight Sun. From Edward Cullen’s perspective, aka Robert Pattinson’s character, the book became a hit with the established fans of her work. Given the love the franchise is still receiving, we aren’t shocked to know Summit Entertainment may want to adapt it on the silver screen. In case you don’t know, the production house holds the rights to adapt Meyer’s work for the big screen.

Taking this news forward is a report by insider Daniel Richtman. As reported by WeGotThisCovered, the report claims that not only does Summit Entertainment want to bring Twilight back to theatres, they also want an actor to reprise their role. According to the news shared by Daniel, the production house wants Kristen Stewart to return as Bella Swan.

While he didn’t share more details about it, we wonder if Stewart will return to the Twilight franchise as Bella. The actress is currently shooting Spencer, where she essays the role of Princess Diana.

Would you like to see another Twilight film in theatres? Do let us know in the comments below.

