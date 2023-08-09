While still facing the heat for the injuries and loss of life his Astroworld concert caused in 2021, Travis Scott is now in Europe playing at arenas for his fans. The singer – who was called “stunningly tone-deaf” by an Astroworld victim’s attorney, played for fans in Rome on Monday – and unfortunately, it wasn’t all that good.

While Kanye West joined Scott during the gig, the concert also resulted in several concertgoers being injured and over 60 of them requiring medical attention. Read on to know all that happened.

As per reports, Travis Scott’s concert in Rome’s ancient Circus Maximus on Monday, August 7 – which saw around 60,000 eager fans in attendance, resulted in several concertgoers seeking medical treatment. As per a Euronews report, this need for medical treatment occurred after a suspected pepper spray incident occurred in the concert arena.

Reportedly, the mayhem caused due to it resulted in dozens of fans getting injured and approximately 60 being in need of medical treatment. The report further revealed that a 14-year-old was hospitalised after falling from a four-metre height. He had tried to enter the Circus Maximus to watch Travis Scott’s show while eluding security.

The report further stated that the Italian police are investigating the case. A few public figures have already taken to social media to speak about the uproar caused by the show, which led to an ‘earthquake’-like effect throughout the city. The director of the Colosseum archaeological park was quoted saying, “We will judge rock concerts negatively.”

While this Rome concert of Travis Scott saw dozens receiving medical attention, his November 2021 concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, led to a crowd rush which left ten dead and dozens of others injured. Court cases regarding the same are still underway.

