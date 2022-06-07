Top Gun: Maverick is a must-watch delivered by Tom Cruise. The action sequences with the fighter jets are breathtaking, and even after thirty years and more, the sequel keeps the legacy alive. This is reflected in its reception. It opened with a record-breaking weekend collection. As of now, it has surpassed the half a billion mark globally with $557 million in its pocket.

Advertisement

The ratings are also superb, with a near-perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Top Gun 2 has brought Tom back into the business and is labeled as his best opener. We already know that the movie features the US Navy’s $70 million worth F-18 jets. Let’s look at the cars and bikes in it.

1973 Porsche 911 S

Advertisement

The iconic sports car driven in Top Gun: Maverick is said to be around Rs. 1.6 crores. Those who have seen the film would know that it isn’t Tom Cruise’s character that drives the automobile but his love interest, Penny Benjamin, played by Jennifer Connelly.

Porsche 911 Turbo S ☀️ pic.twitter.com/vLqa5UfGo0 — Luxury Lifestyle (@LuxuryCars365) May 16, 2021

Aston Martin DBR1

Another sports car seen in Top Gun: Maverick is this retro car. Unlike the previous one, we don’t see this as action. It is said that this car’s latest cost is around a whopping Rs. 170 crores. The director of the movie, Joseph Kosinski, chose not to drive the car in the film due to its worth.

Nice old timer….Aston Martin DBR1 pic.twitter.com/t9zSwA8J61 — Zbigniew (@warjudo3) November 29, 2019

1986 Kawasaki Ninja GPZ900R

Tom Cruise’s love for vehicles is beyond the aircraft featured in the film. He not only drives this bike in the sequel but in the 1986 film as well. It was exciting for the fans to see the comeback of this bike. When it was manufactured, Ninja was the first street bike to reach 150mph.

Top Gun Maverick: Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon and GPZ90R pic.twitter.com/SlTh86uDiz — Rider Honda F ライダー本田F (@hondaf1079) June 6, 2022

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

Another bike driven by Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick is this. If there can be an upgrade from the F-14s to the F-18s, so can be in the Ninjas.

Must Read: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Behave Like “Flirty Best Friends” As They Run Into Each Other At Latest Event?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram