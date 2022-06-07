Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial ended a week ago, and the verdict was in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Though he didn’t win $50 million, he was awarded around $10 million for the damages. After the judgment was out, Heard appealed it and is said to be optimistic to win that.

For the unversed, Depp had filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife over her accusations of the actor abusing her when they were married. Now that the trial is over, several details regarding what went inside the courtroom are being revealed.

Just recently, an alleged juror from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial anonymously gave insights over everything that happened behind the scenes. The juror said that he remained unbiased throughout the trial but noted that something “seemed off” about Heard because of how she kept making eye contact. He also said that it made him uncomfortable.

Now, the stenographer present at the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial told Law&Crime Network that a few jurors struggled to stay awake during the case, particularly during the video depositions. Judy Bellinger said, “There were a few jurors who were dozing off. “And it was tough.”

“There were a lot of video depositions, and they would just sit there, and all of a sudden I’d see their head drop,” she added. The stenographer also said that the most attentive juror was the alternative ones who had no say in the final verdict.

“Unfortunately, the one alternate that was on there, she was probably the one that listened the most. I watched her facial expressions. She was very deeply into every word that was being said. She was paying close attention,” the stenographer for the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case said.

